Seoul is a city on the forefront of technology and beauty, yet it has spawned few global luxury fashion labels.

There are some beginning to attract notice, one of which is Ader Error, a youth-culture driven brand that has grown an international following by forging its own marketing, retail and styling path. Even without significant distribution outside its native country, the brand has managed to amass in excess of 425,000 Instagram followers over four accounts with its “content-driven” approach to fashion design and execution.