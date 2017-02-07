NEW DELHI — The ninth annual edition of the India Art Fair, held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, New Delhi, from Feb. 2 to 5, welcomed artists, speakers, art connoisseurs, visitors and students from all over South Asia.

While winter in New Delhi can mean neutral layers of black, brown and gray, vibrant colors were seen throughout the fair this year. Intricately woven Indian textiles, long jackets, saris, skirts, loose trousers and scarves were spotted on all four days. Guests also experimented with hairstyles — spiked blonde hair, braids, buns and statement hats were on display. Just like art is still finding its distinctive voice in India, the crowds are slowly, but surely, finding and expressing their style.