BARCELONA — The Catalan capital doesn’t have an official fashion week — but 080 Fashion Barcelona, named for the city’s postal code, is the next best thing.

Held in the neoclassical Teatre Nacional de Catalunya designed by Barcelona architect Ricardo Bofill in an emerging urban business district on the city’s southeastern edge, the 19th edition of 080 ran from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

The local government-sponsored catwalk event featured 33 runway collectives — mainly small independent designers — underscoring the region’s bid for independence with strictly Catalan talent.

The affair brought out an eclectic crowd in casual street separates such as snappy outerwear; fuzzy, faux-fur chubbies and jackets, and the ubiquitous thick-bottomed footwear and platforms. There were cropped pants, animal prints and lots of looks from local megabrands Zara and Mango.