Warm spring days are the best time to shoot street style. It’s finally not cold, but still not too hot. People are “hungry” to be out in the streets and enjoy the sun. When weather does not set any limits to what can and should be worn, everything goes: From trenchcoats to shorts, people mix their winter and summer wardrobes and wear what they feel most comfortable in.

Berlin’s Nineties subculture scene have been on a lot of designers’ mood boards in the last few seasons. It’s always interesting to see these trends “coming back home.” Big Balenciaga sneakers or wide-shouldered jackets feel like the most natural thing to be worn in the streets of Mitte, Kreuzberg and Neukölln.