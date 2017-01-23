The most recent Berlin Fashion Week, held in and around the city’s Mitte district, drew a cool crowd that’s beginning to divert from the all-black-everything uniform. Casual streetwise looks dominated the scene — think puffer coats, hoodies, track pants, beanies and bombers — as did fuzzy fur coats in unexpected colors. A few attendees, particularly those who attended the fall 2017 show of Marina Hoermanseder, opted for a bit more polish, wearing swing skirts, pumps and the designer’s signature polished-leather body armor.