Like birds, New Yorkers travel south for the winter — to SoHo, that is, where the deals are now on. Manhattanites made the most of the weekend’s colder weather by throwing on their overcoats, puffers and bombers and heading downtown for some holiday spending. Plaid, camouflage and pops of red and blue stood out among the typically black garb. Sneakers and boots were the shoes of choice, fulfilling practical purposes of both comfort and traction.
They Are Wearing: Holiday Shopping in New York City
The colder temps can't stop a New Yorker's shopping spirit.
