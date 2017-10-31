On Saturday, Oct. 28th, the eclectic party “You Are So Lucky” brought out a crowd of opulent rags and serious costumes to an abandoned Gothic mansion on the outskirts of Manhattan for a Halloween celebration. The sold-out event followed Friday night’s Masquerade Ball hosted by Matte Projects and You Are So Lucky in the 72-room Alder Manor. The concept for attitude and dress was a “landscape of music, myth, temptations and consequences.” Partygoers donned their best costumes as they slinked through extravagantly mysterious party rooms of smoke, mirrors, music and dance. Outfits ranged from bohemian gypsies to ornate skeletons, while wigs and headpieces toppled high and costume makeup and spooky masks made for great disguises. The line blurred between extravagantly dressed party attendees and performers, with each costume more compelling than the previous. It was a night where being over-the-top was standard and bigger was most definitely better.