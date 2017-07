PARIS — Blossom Première Vision is carving out a niche on the Paris trade fair circuit with its edited selection of weavers and leather manufacturers showing at the Palais Brongniart, the former stock exchange in central Paris, on July 4 and 5.

Now in its third edition, buyers praised the timing of the show, which allows them to begin to gather inspiration for pre-selections before the summer break, while exhibitors lauded the busiest edition yet.