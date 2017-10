MILAN — Innovation, creativity and high-end quality emerged as the key elements of the fall 2018 collections presented at the 93rd edition of three-day international leather trade show Lineapelle, which closed here on Oct. 6.This season, the fair registered a 2 percent increase in the number of visitors up to 21,687. Although the percentage of international buyers was stable, Lineapelle saw a 5 percent growth in Italian visitors as an effect of the reshoring strategies adopted by several fashion and accessories companies.A range of innovative products and techniques was introduced at the fair, which at the same time demonstrated that the fashion market is also rediscovering timeless classics.For next fall, Montebello, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, focused on searching new solutions to pair leather with other materials. For example, the company matched super soft leather with elastic fabrics, as well as with boiled wool with a goffered effect. Leather was also paired with a copper net to obtain a futuristic look.“This new product doesn’t only guarantee a new aesthetic result, but it is also great for people’s health because metals interact with the body enhancing well-being,” said Montebello chief executive officer Franco Dalle Mese.Montebello also offered a new take on traditional products, showing, for example, new velour-inspired iridescent effects on leather, as well as creating macro prints of archival snakeskin patterns. In addition, the company introduced the “Rodeo Chic” line, including Western-inspired hairy leather in bright tones, including a vivid China blue hue.Aiming to offer a quick, efficient service to its clients, Montebello has recently unveiled a new web site, where the company offers a stock-service of 35 products available in 1,000 different colors.“At the same time, we continue to increase our offer of tailor-made solutions developed in collaboration with fashion and accessories companies,” said Dalle Mese, adding that the company is closing 2017 with revenues of 50 million euros.“Having a rich, efficient stock service is getting more and more important because fashion companies are deeply changing their schedules and deadlines are getting closer and closer,” agreed Sciarada ceo Simone Castellani, who expects the company to close the year with a 10 percent increase in revenues compared to 2016.[caption id="attachment_11028395" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Montebello fall 2018 collection[/caption]At Lineapelle, the Tuscan tannery unveiled an impressive collection of hairy suede calf embellished with shimmering and flocked effects. As part of its upscale offering, it also presented a range of high-end reversed steer skins crafted for both luxury ready-to-wear and accessories.Along with the laminated and iridescent effects of its kangaroo leather, the glossy look of its kid and the lambskin’s wax treatments, Milan-based tannery Bonaudo introduced an American Buffalo skin with a natural finishing.Its classic and chic look returned in Russo di Casandrino’s wide selection of whole French calfskins, which featured polished surfaces with slightly tridimensional effects.The Neapolitan company also developed a range of smooth and compact lambskins crafted specifically for footwear, while pony skins came in the traditional patterns, such as leopard and camouflage designs, yet updated with bright colors and iridescent effects.“All the categories are performing well but we have to say that the footwear division is the one which is growing more,” said Russo di Casandrino international sales manager Anna Patti, adding that the company registered a very good presence of Asian clients.Putting the focus on innovation, Lombardy-based Conceria Stefania tannery debuted what was billed as the world’s first washable suede.“It is ideal for both ready-to-wear and small accessories, and it can be washed at home because it doesn’t loose its colors,” said Conceria Stefania representative Giulia Ramponi.In addition, the company presented suede leather embellished with Swarovski crystals and pearls for high-end footwear, as well as calf printed with vivid graphic and floral patterns.The next edition of Lineapelle will take place in Milan from Feb. 20 to 22.