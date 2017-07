MILAN — Loro Piana has embarked on a greener journey. The Italian luxury company, which makes fabrics for its own use and supplies high-end garment manufacturers, will present the new Green Storm System treatment at the upcoming edition of Milano Unica running here July 11 to 13.

The Green Storm System is the eco-friendly update of the existing Storm System treatment, which the company has applied to all its natural fabrics since 1994 to create waterproof and wind-resistant items.