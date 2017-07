MILAN — “Risk” is the word that echoed most in the Auditorium of Rho Fiera Milano fairgrounds, where Milano Unica’s opening ceremony took place on Tuesday. The 25th edition of the textile trade show — running until July 13 — is marked by the jump in its schedule, moving from its prior calendar in September.

“The anticipation to July was a need and a duty of all the entrepreneurs to try to do something,” said Milano Unica’s president Ercole Botto Poala, explaining that the strategic change in the schedule was introduced to adapt the Italian textile industry to the evolving demands of international markets. “To be an entrepreneur means to risk, with the possibility of making a mistake. But if in times of big changes like these we don’t have the courage to change and try to do something, we would drift for sure,” he added. In particular, Botto Poala addressed the evolving habits of consumers, especially Millennials, the increase of online purchases and the transformations of the distribution.