MILAN — The first edition of Milano Unica held in July pleased exhibitors showing their fall 2018 collections and drew more than 6,000 visitors. The three-day textile trade show moved from early September and closed on July 13, boosting the number of international buyers. The winter edition of the trade show will continue to be held in February.

According to data released by the fair’s organizers, although the number of visitors didn’t increase compared with September 2016, the average time spent at each booth doubled.