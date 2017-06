NEW YORK — Customization can provide a variety of advantages for companies. Not only does it allow shoppers to tweak their apparel and accessory choices to meet their size and style requirements, it also cuts down on waste in the fashion industry pipeline.

In a breakfast on fashion customization here Tuesday, Michelle Lee, head of Americas for The Woolmark Company, joined Veronika Harbick, chief executive officer and cofounder of Thursday Finest, a direct-to-consumer accessories manufacturer, to discuss the advantages of allowing customers to choose the color, design and embellishments of their wardrobes.