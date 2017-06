LONDON — The Zegna Foundation has teamed with London College of Fashion on a tailored clothing project aimed at supporting young, recovering addicts in Italy and female prisoners in the U.K., WWD has learned. An announcement is expected today.

Conscious Contemporary Tailoring unites the work of students at LCF with weavers at Italy’s well-known San Patrignano Community, and women at Making for Change. The latter is a social enterprise set up by LCF and Britain’s Ministry of Justice that provides skills and employment for serving and recently released offenders to help them reintegrate into society.