August 10, 2017
Rick Owens, Liam Hodges, GCDS and Feng Chen Wang

No big data algorithm could have predicted the astronomic return of the fanny pack.

Backpacks have been popular on the runways during men’s fashion weeks for years, and this season was no different. But what is new this time around is the addition of fanny packs to the roster.

