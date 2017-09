NBA players love their dopp kits and Chris Paul is no exception.So the nine-time All-Star and newest member of the Houston Rockets teamed with men's accessories brand Hook & Albert to create a capsule collection for fall. It will consist of a backpack, a weekender bag and, yes, a dopp kit.“It was during my rookie years that the NBA established the dress code,” he said. “And that really allowed guys the opportunity to express themselves. Today, every time you see guys walking in and out of the arena, they’re carrying a dopp kit, weekender or backpack — every single game. When I was a rookie, all I wanted was a Louis Vuitton dopp kit, but then I realized it’s more about something functional.”So after meeting Hook & Albert founders Adam Schoenberg and Cory Rosenberg, they teamed up to create the capsule.Paul said since his career requires him to travel extensively, “packing is crazy important and on the road, organization is necessary, but also I like that my accessories reflect my personal style. Even in sweats, a great leather bag, like a watch, gives your look that added touch of luxury."Paul said he’s “definitely into fashion,” but likes to “wear clothes that are fun, athletic and classic, but comfortable.” His top choices include John Elliott and Five Four, with whom he also has a collaboration, as well as Neil Barrett and Paul Smith for suits. But whatever he wears has to work with sneakers. He’s an ambassador for Nike’s Jordan brand and also loves Common Project.Paul, who was traded to the Houston Rockets after seven years with the Los Angeles Clippers, said he’s “totally excited” to get started with his new team. “It’s a new beginning,” he said.“Cory and I have always been fans of Chris, both on and off the court,” said Schoenberg. “He’s been a trendsetter for a long time and we also gravitate toward him as a father with kids who is a mobile professional.”His partner added that the line is an elevated version of what Hook & Albert has offered until now and incorporates details that are important to the athlete. “That’s an added bonus,” he said.[caption id="attachment_10970241" align="aligncenter" width="300"] The logo for the collaboration.[/caption]The Hook & Albert x Chris Paul collection will retail for $30 to $585 and be available on the brand’s web site starting on Sept. 12, as well as at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores on Sept. 26. It includes an assortment of lapel accessories, which is the way the brand started.Hook & Albert was founded in 2011 and acquired by Detail Provisions Co. of Dallas in January.Schoenberg said since joining the Detail Provisions family, the brand has improved its operating efficiencies and embarked on a controlled growth strategy. Last month, Detail Provisions acquired Foot Cardigan, a sockwear brand and subscription service.