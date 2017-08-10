By  on August 10, 2017
A look from the Nick Graham underwear line.

Nick Graham is back in the underwear business.

The designer, who made his mark as founder and chief underpants officer of Joe Boxer, is launching a collection of underwear and loungewear under his eponymous brand for holiday.

