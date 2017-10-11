The Tie Bar is putting down permanent stakes in New York.The Chicago-based men's accessories brand opened a pop-up shop at 400 Madison Avenue in May that was originally expected to be open for only six months. But the success of the location, which is between 47th and 48th Streets, prompted the brand to make it the company's first permanent store in the city.“New York continues to be a rapidly growing market for us, so to maintain a permanent store presence here was a must,” said Allyson Lewis, chief executive officer of The Tie Bar. “Our now family of stores has proven extremely effective for the brand, exposing us to a new regional clientele.”The brand, which offers neckwear, dress shirts, socks, pocket square, ties bars and other accessories, also has a store in Chicago and recently opened a unit in Boston. Both of those locations also got their start as pop-ups.According to the company, the brand expects to expand to several other "key markets" in 2018. Specific cities were not disclosed, but a spokesman said The Tie Bar is looking at the East and West Coasts as well as in parts of the South.The Madison Avenue location was the company's third pop-up in New York following units in SoHo and Greenwich Village.The brand is an e-commerce business that got its start more than a decade ago as a moderately priced accessories option. Since then, it has expanded into dress shirts and other categories. It has begun dabbling in made-to-measure suits and had several trunk shows at the Madison Avenue store this summer.
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)
French designer Hervé L. Leroux, who is famous for creating the form-fitting bandage dress that was the uniform of Nineties models, passed away at the age of 60. Here, he’s pictured in his spring/summer 1996 show in Paris.