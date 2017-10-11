The Tie Bar is putting down permanent stakes in New York.The Chicago-based men's accessories brand opened a pop-up shop at 400 Madison Avenue in May that was originally expected to be open for only six months. But the success of the location, which is between 47th and 48th Streets, prompted the brand to make it the company's first permanent store in the city.“New York continues to be a rapidly growing market for us, so to maintain a permanent store presence here was a must,” said Allyson Lewis, chief executive officer of The Tie Bar. “Our now family of stores has proven extremely effective for the brand, exposing us to a new regional clientele.”The brand, which offers neckwear, dress shirts, socks, pocket square, ties bars and other accessories, also has a store in Chicago and recently opened a unit in Boston. Both of those locations also got their start as pop-ups.According to the company, the brand expects to expand to several other "key markets" in 2018. Specific cities were not disclosed, but a spokesman said The Tie Bar is looking at the East and West Coasts as well as in parts of the South.The Madison Avenue location was the company's third pop-up in New York following units in SoHo and Greenwich Village.The brand is an e-commerce business that got its start more than a decade ago as a moderately priced accessories option. Since then, it has expanded into dress shirts and other categories. It has begun dabbling in made-to-measure suits and had several trunk shows at the Madison Avenue store this summer.