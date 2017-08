Timberland is embracing creative product drops.The VF Corp.-owned outdoors brand has introduced Ghost White, its first six-inch, all-white boot. The limited-edition style will be released this week. The company will celebrate the launch by rolling out six customized ice cream trucks today in New York, Baltimore and Washington, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Los Angeles, where customers will be gifted free ice cream and compete for a chance to get a free pair of boots. The ice cream trucks will be stationed outside of participating Timberland retailers where shoppers can purchase the boot.“Timberland is a well-respected brand, but I thought it was important to let people interact with the brand,” said Mel Peralta, Timberland’s lifestyle marketing manager, who was hired by the brand in March to handle all of its brand collaborations.In terms of the boot’s design, Peralta said this is an effort from Timberland to integrate functionality with style.“This is our first white-on-white colorway on our classic six-inch premium silhouette,” said Peralta. “For us it’s a superimportant boot that’s the perfect marriage between heritage and style. It has the DNA of a workman boot because it’s waterproof, but it’s a stylish look.”Timberland will celebrate the launch with an event at Billionaire Boys Club’s Soho store tonight and will showcase customized styles from artists Kevin Laroy, Toofly, David Park and Sue Tsai.More from WWD:Streetwear, Sneaker Sellers Fine-Tune Product DropsExperience Matters: Timberland Opens Tree Lab Experiential StoreTimberland Licenses Global Brands for Socks, Accessories