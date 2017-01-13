Ugg is partnering with Phillip Lim.

The designer behind 3.1 Phillip Lim has created a limited-edition capsule collection for the Australian brand that will be a part of his fall 2017 men’s collection.

“As a designer, I am constantly interested in exploring unexpected elements to create new aesthetic propositions,” Lim said. “One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with Ugg is because I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire a laid-back sense of cool. The approach stemmed from my California roots and memories of wearing Ugg.”

The line, which will start at $250, includes four styles — the classic high, classic short, outdoor high and outdoor short boots — that have been reinterpreted by Lim with plaid prints, zipper details, bold colors and elevated materials such as leather.

“My approach was ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” Lim said. “I didn’t want to change the product, I wanted to add to it. I love the simple nature of Ugg — uncomplicated, an indulgence for your feet. The challenge and fun of the collaboration was to honor the perfect simplicity of the Ugg form while adding a 3.1 Phillip Lim stamp.”

According to Andrea O’Donnell, Ugg’s brand president, this is the first time the brand has partnered with a designer for men’s, which she said is a key area for growth. O’Donnell said the men’s assortment makes up 15 percent of sales and has been growing globally by double digits over the last three years. NFL player Tom Brady has been a long-term partner — he recently appeared in a “Do Nothing” campaign with actor Jeff Bridges. Ugg also featured rapper Vic Mensa in a fall campaign last year.

“We are putting a lot more investment in marketing, design and distribution to really get traction in the men’s market,” O’Donnell said. “To do that we have to have a broad appeal, but we need to be cool and have a youthful outlook and we will be looking to more people who can help us stretch our DNA.”