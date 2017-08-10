Detail Provisions Co. has acquired Foot Cardigan, a sockwear brand and subscription service.
Foot Cardigan, founded in 2012 by Bryan DeLuca, is sold in more than 75 countries and has done licensed products for Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox and Procter & Gamble. DeLuca will still be involved with the company.
Summer means it's time to breakout the resortwear and swimsuits. See what people at wearing at destination spots such as Miami, Ibiza, Shanghai and the Amalfi Coast on WWD.com. #theyarewearing (📷: @shootingthestyle)
Join @iris.apfel as she sells jewelry from her personal archive and shop the collections of other fashion icons and dealers such as @normakamali and @morphewconcept. All this and more at the premiere of @intermezzovintage taking place August 6-8 at the Javits Center, NYC. #notyouraveragevintageshow #ubmfashion #sponsored
"I think that Aubrey's comedic timing and her presence as a person are completely unique to her," says Elizabeth Olsen on what she admires about Aubrey Plaza. The two starred together in the Sundance hit "Ingrid Goes West." #wwdeye (📷: @carmenchan)