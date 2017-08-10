By  on August 10, 2017
Foot Cardigan DPC

A look from Foot Cardigan.

Detail Provisions Co. has acquired Foot Cardigan, a sockwear brand and subscription service.

Foot Cardigan, founded in 2012 by Bryan DeLuca, is sold in more than 75 countries and has done licensed products for Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox and Procter & Gamble. DeLuca will still be involved with the company.

