Luxury Men’s Apparel Group, the parent of Hickey Freeman, has named Mark Donovan executive vice president and chief financial officer. He will also serve as cfo of Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing.

In this new position, Donovan will oversee all finance and consolidation for LMAG and serve as part of the company’s active acquisition team. He will also oversee the day-to-day financial operations for Hickey Freeman. He will report to Stephen Granovsky, chief executive officer of LMAG and Hickey Freeman.