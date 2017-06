NEW YORK — Custom clothing is one of the rare hot-ticket items in American men’s wear these days, and with more than 167 years of experience creating bespoke clothing on the famed Savile Row in London, Huntsman wants to carve out a bigger piece of the pie in the U.S.

In February, the company opened a small appointment-only salon at 130 West 57th Street here, a multiuse building between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. This week it invited customers in to see a new space in the same building that is three times larger and includes the addition of a cutter from London who will be housed in the location permanently.