on June 29, 2017

Men's wear veteran Mark Jensen has joined VK Nagrani as director of wholesale operations.

Jensen, who has more than 30 years experience in the industry, most notably as director of men's/buyer for Mario's in the Pacific Northwest, will be responsible  for all sales, promotion and distribution of wholesale product for the men's luxury furnishings and accessories brand.

