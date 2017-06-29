Men's wear veteran Mark Jensen has joined VK Nagrani as director of wholesale operations.
Jensen, who has more than 30 years experience in the industry, most notably as director of men's/buyer for Mario's in the Pacific Northwest, will be responsible for all sales, promotion and distribution of wholesale product for the men's luxury furnishings and accessories brand.
