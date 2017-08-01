By  on August 1, 2017

Nautica Apparel has signed a licensing agreement with Cavalier Fashion Group for the manufacture and distribution of men’s tailored clothing in Mexico.

The deal is effective beginning this fall and covers all of Mexico, including the Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro retailers.

