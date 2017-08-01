Nautica Signs License for Tailored Clothing in Mexico The deal is with Cavalier Fashion Group. By Jean E. Palmieri on August 1, 2017 Nautica Apparel has signed a licensing agreement with Cavalier Fashion Group for the manufacture and distribution of men’s tailored clothing in Mexico. The deal is effective beginning this fall and covers all of Mexico, including the Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro retailers. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus