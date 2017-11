The Oak Ridge Boys are doing their part to promote American-made manufacturing and have tapped Hart Schaffner Marx to create a new line of suits under their American Made Collection moniker.The country music group joined Liberty Legends USA, a program created in 2015 by American businesses to promote products created in the U.S. The program started with the Gatlin Brothers USA Collection of Western jackets and dress jeans made by The Sewell Cos.Both lines are available on the Mill Town Mercantile web site. Mill Town Mercantile is the fulfillment arm of the Mill Town Music Hall, West Georgia’s largest concert and entertainment venue that opened in 2012 in Bremen, Ga.The American Made Collection consists of two fits: the Chicago cut, a traditional two-button silhouette in worsted wool with flat or pleated pants, and the trimmer New York cut, a trimmer two-button silhouette. Both retail for $795 and made-to-measure is also offered as an option for both suits and sport coats. American Made was the title of one of the group's biggest hits from 1983 and the members are nearly always seen dressed in suits.“If you have ever been to The Oak Ridge Boys concert, you have heard the passion behind the group's commitment to the spirit of America,” said Robin Worley, cofounder of the Liberty Legends USA program. “As we searched for our next legend in this mission, it was easy to see these guys have the heart and commitment to take this mission of building awareness to a new level.”He added that he and his childhood friend, Randall Redding, founder of Mill Town, “both grew up in a community that was devastated by NAFTA. We talked about wanting to do something for years, then in 2015 we saw our opportunity that not only would help our hometown community, but others like it across America. In collaboration with several partners, we launched a brand named Liberty Legends USA that we felt would provide a platform for leaders to support the ‘buy American’ mission.”He said that by partnering with celebrities such as The Oak Ridge Boys, “we are seeing the movement take off.”In addition to launching the suit line, Duane Allen, a member of The Oak Ridge Boys, has joined the executive board of directors of Liberty Legends USA."After spending decades traveling across the USA, I have seen the recent closing of many of our manufacturing companies, mill towns and hometown businesses,” Allen said. “When these places close, manufacturing is often relocated overseas, and we not only lose jobs, but Americans often must find a new line of work. Buying Made in America provides an opportunity for our businesses to grow, while Americans earn a fair wage."Other leaders who are supporters of the Liberty Legends USA program are Andrew Young, a civil rights activist and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and others.