Cousins Shai and David Peyser are helping their family, which owns outerwear brand Weatherproof, establish a bigger presence in the contemporary category.They have partnered to introduce The Very Warm, a men's and women's outerwear line that will launch for fall. Each season, the brand will partner with artists to incorporate one-of-a-kind artwork into its products."I came into the business a couple of years ago and we decided to do something that was art inspired," Shai Peyser said. "We wanted to start a conversation with outerwear and a way to do that is with the lining. I personally have a love for art and street art so we are incorporating that into the lining."For the first season, The Very Warm has tapped artists Trav, Jasper Wong, Morgan Lappin and Caleb Troy to create pieces for the lining. The collection includes coach jackets, reversible bombers and quilted parkas and retails from $189 to $375.The line is being sold at Nordstrom, and beginning in October, the brand will host a three-month pop-up shop within Odin's SoHo location in New York. The pop-up will include events every few weeks hosted by artists who have collaborated with the brand.The Very Warm has also worked with NBALab, a research and development design incubator from the NBA, to produce a line of merchandise that will feature Billi Kid's paintings of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis. This line will be sold exclusively at Barneys New York. The assortment includes hooded coach jackets, and reversible bomber and retails from $295 to $385.