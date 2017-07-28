MILAN – Further shaping the new course of its communication strategy, Brioni has tapped another legendary actor to front its fall ads: Sir Anthony Hopkins.

The black-and-white portraits were lensed in Los Angeles by Gregory Harris. Hopkins follows Samuel L. Jackson, who was also photographed by Harris for the brand’s spring ads.

The new campaign will break in airport billboards in Rome, at Milan’s Malpensa, and in Beijing on Sept. 1. It will then be rolled out in business and financial newspapers in Japan, Germany, the U.S. and U.K., including The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, The New York Times, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Nikkei Business Publications, as well as related newspaper supplements, such as T Magazine and WSJ. Magazine.

Brioni’s claim is “Tailoring Legends since 1945” – the date the company was founded in Rome – and the polished, sleek photos emphasize the house’s tailoring expertise.

The Welsh actor, an Academy Award winner for portraying Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs,” has been playing the role of Dr. Robert Ford in in the critically acclaimed HBO television series “Westworld” since 2016.

Last month, Hopkins wore Brioni at the premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” at the Civic Opera Building in Chicago. His role in that film is that of English Lord Sir Edmund Burton.

In the ads, looking straight into the camera, Hopkins poses easily and with confidence, wearing a few Brioni pieces from his personal wardrobe, including a cashmere knitwear polo and a scarf.

With Hopkins, Brioni continues to underscore its longstanding link with Hollywood, from the on-screen James Bond character to actors including Denzel Washington, Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Michael Keaton and Will Smith.

The company is going through a phase of change. In June, Brioni appointed Maison Martin Margiela alum Nina-Maria Nitsche as its new creative director, succeeding Justin O’Shea and following the arrival of Fabrizio Malverdi as its new chief executive officer in April. Malverdi, a former Agent Provocateur ceo, is charged with accelerating the international expansion of the elite Italian tailor following a period of turmoil and, succeeding Gianluca Flore, is tasked with repositioning the brand and bringing stability.