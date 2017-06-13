BLOOMING BUNCH: Following its initial launch last March, Axel Arigato has created its second clothing capsule for men.

“Working with a capsule collection allows me to experiment and try out different concepts on a smaller scale,” said creative director Max Svärdh. “I’ve been really into florals this season and wanted to let the concept express itself in three different garments.”

Titled “Saku” the collection takes its cue from the Japanese word for bloom. The six-piece range consists of sweatshirts, hoodies and T-shirts in a red, black and white palette. The lineup includes logos accented with floral embellishments. The price range is from 55 pounds or $70 for a T-shirt to 125 pounds or $159 for a hoodie. The capsule is available for purchase at the brand’s web site, London flagship and Stockholm concept space.

“We recently opened up our temporary concept store titled “Axel Arigato Gallery” in Stockholm,” said chief executive officer Albin Johansson. “Which we are very excited about as well as launched our second capsule clothing collection. For us Axel Arigato is a platform to test different ideas and concepts. With all we do, we want to create an idea of constant movement and energy. We want our customers to discover new things about the brand on a daily basis. That may result into opening up more flagship stores or diving into new product categories. We just have to wait and see.”

Launched in 2014 by Svärdh and Johansson, the brand has a flagship store in London and is sold at Harvey Nichols, Le Bon Marché and through the brand’s web site.