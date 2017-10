NEED FOR SPEED: Belstaff has teamed with The Bloodhound Project on a limited-edition jacket and sunglasses.The Bloodhound Project is aimed at building a car that can set a new World Land Speed record of 1,000 miles an hour. The Bloodhound SSC, in development since 2008, is a supersonic machine comprised of a Formula One car, jet and spaceship. It has been designed with a jet engine and a rocket.It is set to make its first run in public at Cornwall Airport Newquay in England on Thursday and will be driven by Andy Green, the current land speed record holder, who set a world record in October 1997 where he and his Thrust SSC team traveled at 763.035 mph."Andy and the team are exposed to extreme conditions including sun, heat and sand," said Belstaff's creative director Delphine Ninous. "We had to look to create a UV-protective material that is breathable and durable, with low flammability. The fabric is a double-sided stretch cotton ensuring ease of movement. The sunglasses we developed with Imatta to ensure they are protective for the extreme desert conditions, with technologically advanced lenses."The four-pocket jacket features a stand-up collar, reflective detailing and a hidden orange hood. There is also a certificate of authenticity card that is signed by Green. Meanwhile, the sunglasses were created with eyewear license partner Imatta. The lightweight glasses were designed for use in the desert using EMS TR90 polyamide for durability.The Belstaff Bloodhound jacket is priced at 795 pounds, while the Belstaff X Bloodhound sunglasses retail for 215 pounds. They will be sold in Belstaff stores, online and at select retailers starting on Oct. 26."Bloodhound resonates with Belstaff because it's British," said Gavin Haig, chief executive officer of Belstaff. "It’s about innovation, technological advances, speed, challenging man and machine, to venturing into unchartered territory with a land speed record. It was what Belstaff has been about for nearly 100 years."