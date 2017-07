With the departure of Amazon Fashion as the primary sponsor of New York Fashion Week: Men's, Cadillac is stepping up its game this season.

Cadillac House, a one-year-old event space on Hudson Street, will serve as an official runway location for the third time. But the automotive company, which has sponsored the men's-only event since its inaugural season in 2015, this time has provided grants to seven designers showing at the venue — Todd Snyder, Robert Geller, Dyne, Kenneth Ning, Matiere, Luar and Rochambeau — which were intended to "enable the designers to push boundaries and produce an experience beyond the traditional runway show," according to Cadillac.