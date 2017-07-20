By  on July 20, 2017
Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Antonio K. Ciongoli, co-founder and creative director of Eidos, the more fashion-forward division of Isaia, is leaving the brand after this season to launch his own collection.

Ciongoli, who has designed the collection for 4 1/2 years, will stay on through the end of this season and retain his equity stake in the label.

