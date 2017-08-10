By  on August 10, 2017
Dyne Life is designed by Christopher Bevans.

Dyne designer Christopher Bevans

Courtesy Photo

The buzz is building for Christopher Bevans.

The founder and designer of Dyne men’s wear recently scored the 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize USA’s regional award and he’s also up for the international finals where his six-piece merino wool capsule collection will face off against others from around the world for the chance to win $158,366.

