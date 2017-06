PARIS — As he prepares to celebrate his 10th anniversary at the helm of Dior Homme, Kris Van Assche is basking in a new sense of freedom.

Having succeeded his former boss Hedi Slimane in the job, the Belgian designer initially focused on refining the razor-sharp tailoring that made the brand a favorite with celebrities from David Beckham to John Legend. In parallel, he channeled the edgy club culture of his youth into his eponymous label.