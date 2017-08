LONDON — Astrid Andersen wasn’t particularly anxious ahead of her spring 2018 women’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August, but that’s not surprising. She’d already done the hard work before London men’s collections in June.

“Women’s is more or less the same collection, to be honest. We added probably 30 percent — and then we just restyled the men’s,” said the Danish designer who graduated from The Royal College of Art in 2010 and launched her women’s offer for spring 2017.