Amiri

“Amiri is Los Angeles based but the collection is directly adjacent to brands like Saint Laurent and Givenchy in over 140 of the top retail doors in the world. It only makes sense that the collection is shown within the same context and city," said Mike Amiri who, after five seasons showing by-appointment in Paris, is hosting his first presentation, albeit informal, with two models, mannequins and an installation. The brand’s two-day presentation on Rue Royale wraps today.