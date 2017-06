PARIS — “I like the idea of Valentino goes street. It’s more interesting to me not to be distant,” Pierpaolo Piccioli said as he surveyed the mood board of his spring men’s collection at the brand’s headquarters on Place Vendôme.

The designer has made the bold choice this season not to include a single suit, the better to shine a light on his upscale take on sportswear — think track suits and Windbreakers embroidered with colored beads, and bright sneakers with ethnic flourishes such as detachable leather fringing.