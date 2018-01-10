Street Style Photographers at Pitti Uomo

Name: Scott Schuman

Magazines/web sites you shoot for: The Sartorialist @thesartorialist

What you like about Pitti: It’s a meeting place for some of the best-dressed men, from all around the world. It encompasses a broad range of styles and celebrates everything from streetwear to tailoring at its best.

What you don’t want to see anymore at Pitti: Poorly executed dandyism. To be a dandy can be a beautiful style when done with the right attitude but it’s much trickier than it seems. Because of its loudness, its mistakes attract the eye like a roadside accident.

Favorite street style moment at Pitti: I love shooting the January edition of Pitti Uomo, because the low sun makes perfect light for shooting all day.

Your favorite street style icons: What draws me to Pitti every year is the new crop of gentleman that inspire me. But I am also very proud that I discovered some of today’s street style stars like Alessandro Squarzi, Domenico Gianfrate, Lino Ieluzzi.

What you expect to trend at Pitti this January in terms of street style: I never look for trends; I’m looking to create images that inspire.

Name: Lee Oliveira

Magazines/web sites you shoot for: The New York Times

What you like about Pitti: Because Pitti is so large, it brings people from all over the world. Of course, Italian fashion dominates; however, you get inspiration from different parts of the world whether it be through individual style or the brands that are represented. Catching up with friends in the industry that I only see during fashion events is fun also. We always like to discuss the general style that each new season brings. You never know what to expect with each new edition of Pitti. The unknown is always enticing.

What you don’t want to see anymore at Pitti: Predictable peacocking, wearing a look book that has been given to them by a brand. This, to me, is not individual style. I find the cigar smoking a bit much now. And female influencers trying to get in on the event — you can have your moment at the women’s shows. Of course, females that work within the fashion industry are different as they are there with a purpose.

Favorite street style moment at Pitti: I always enjoy the entry as you get a great cross-section of styles. When I’m inside shooting, I always like to think about image composition rather than a stock standard street style image.

Your favorite street style icons: I don’t particularly think about icons when taking photos. I am thinking more about style, the frame on frame and the moment. I get more excited about photographing someone I don’t really know. Sometimes I can get to chat with them to find out who they are and what they do. This makes my own images more exciting to me. There a few standouts including Ben Cobb [editor in chief of Another Man], Terry Lu [editor in chief of Essential Homme Magazine], Bruce Pask [men’s fashion director for Bergdorf Goodman/Neiman Marcus], Karl-Edwin Guerre [American photographer] and Simone Monguzzi [fashion editor of GQ Italia, Grazia Italia] who always give me a great photograph.

What you expect to trend at Pitti this January in terms of street style: Over the years Pitti has been becoming less about that iconic Italian style as the trade show becomes more international. I continue to see more global trends infusing what we have originally known “Pitti style” to be. This will continue into the future with streetwear, oversized and gender-neutral looks mixing in with traditional Italian tailoring.

Name: Kuba Dabrowski

Magazines/web sites you shoot for: WWD

What you like about Pitti: To me, Pitti is a little bit like Italian food: It is very traditional, with limited space for innovation, but when done well it’s one of the best things you can get. You have your set of typical dishes, you’re rarely surprised by them, but the taste is usually amazing. In the context of Paris and London’s free experimentation, it feels good to have that “anchor” of traditional Italian cuisine.

What you don’t want to see anymore at Pitti: I want to see everything! Some of the styles — a lot of them — are hilarious and pretentious, but Pitti would not be Pitti without them.

Favorite street style moment at Pitti: I love the moments outside of the main venue, when the stylish crowd blends with the real city life.

Your favorite street style icons: Mr. Hirofumi Kurino from United Arrows. I’d like to age like he does.

What you expect to trend at Pitti this January in terms of street style: I can’t wait to see the whole “new ugly” Balenciaga/Vetements aesthetic creatively digested by the Pitti crowd.

Name: Acielle of Style du Monde

Magazines/web sites you shoot for: The New York Times Fashion, Vogue U.S. and my own web site Styledumonde.com

What you like about Pitti: I just love the vibe and atmosphere, the juxtaposition of dapper and streetwear — so much fashion in one location.

What you don’t want to see anymore at Pitti: Nothing [in] particular. I never concentrate on things I don’t like.

Favorite street style moment at Pitti: The guests arriving at the J.W. Anderson show at Villa La Pietra.

Your favorite street style icons: T-Michael, Isaac Larose and Alessandro Squarzi.

What you expect to trend at Pitti this January in terms of street style: Plaids, camo, technical wear, corduroy, puffers and ugly-cool sneakers.

Name: Robert Spangle of @thousandyardstyle

Magazines/web sites you shoot for: British GQ, End clothing and The Rake

What you like about Pitti: I always enjoy Pitti because it brings so many people that are passionate about men’s wear together, observing the subtle inventive changes I see in the crowds and the contagious spirit of excitement that’s in the air with so many friends converging in a small, beautiful town.

What you don’t want to see anymore at Pitti: About 80 percent of the crowd.

Your favorite street style icons: In no order: Alex Pirounis, Jake Grantham, Dag Granath, Saman Amel, Kaga San, Nick Sullivan, Ethan Newton….the list is endless.

What you expect to trend at Pitti this January in terms of street style: I expect to see tailoring loosen up; languid lines for fit; higher waists; looser, chunkier weaves; piles of pleats — very much the elegance of Nineties Armani with a technical touch and Japanese introversion.

Name: Jonathan Daniel Pryce, a.k.a Garcon Jon

Magazines/Websites you shoot for: Vogue.co.uk / GarconJon.com

What do you like more about Pitti: The subjects are industry people who are at Pitti to do business. There’s an air of seriousness coinciding with the social.

What you don’t want to see anymore at Pitti: Self-awareness.

Favorite street style moment at Pitti: Too many to mention. For me, Pitti is a great place for mixing culture. I love that the Japanese buyers dress in traditional Milanese tailoring and the Italian men want to wear Japanese design.

Your favorite street style icons: The unknown faces, then men ready for serious work.

What do you expect to trend at Pitti this January in terms of street style: Multiple oversized layer and soft sportswear tailoring.