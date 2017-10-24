MILAN — Japan is set to steal the spotlight at Pitti Uomo in January.

Undercover and Takahiromiyashita The Soloist will be the guest designer brands at the international men’s wear trade show, running Jan. 9-12 in Florence.

Longtime friends Jun Takahashi, founder and creative director of Undercover, and designer Takahiro Miyashita will both unveil their fall 2018 men’s collections with back-to-back runway shows on Jan. 11.

The event will mark the return of Takahashi at Pitti Uomo, where he showed his men’s collection on the catwalk in 2009, while Miyashita will host his first Takahiromiyashita The Soloist show outside Japan.

As reported, a day earlier, on Jan. 10, Brooks Brothers will stage its first runway show in the sumptuous Salone dei Cinquecento inside Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio, which will also house a brand retrospective open to the public from Jan. 11 to 14.

Pitti Uomo’s collaboration with both established and upcoming international labels is part of the trade show’s strategy aimed at imposing itself as the leading player in the men’s wear industry. Last June, the trade show teamed up with Virgil Abloh, founder and creative director of Off-White, and J. W. Anderson, with both showing their spring 2018 collections in Florence.

