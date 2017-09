All Saints creative director Wil Beedle was on a return trip back from shooting Maya Thurman-Hawke in Woodstock, N.Y. last spring when it hit him: nothing really happens in the men’s market.“I’ve been playing with the ideas of the city and the countryside and how they’re connected as a women’s wear collection and I was thinking about how for women’s wear we always played between these two codes: the city and the countryside and it changed. The evolution of it shifted,” he said. “But for guys there was this kind of wonderfully comforting and frustrating permanence of our ways of dressing.”All Saints’ capsule collection for men, which it’s calling Nothing Really Happens, takes a playful jab at Beedle’s observation.“As a guy, the way that I dress and my own wardrobe has evolved but it’s always kind of remained fundamentally unchanged all my life,” Beedle said. “I wanted to celebrate that sense of permanence but also be provocative as well because, of course, things change and evolve.”Beedle had the campaign imagery and accompanying film shot in the depths of suburbia, trekking to Santa Clarita, Calif. in the valley to pull teens, twentysomethings and men in their 50s who live and work there to appear in the footage.The 30-piece collection plays on familiar styles with bomber jackets, T-shirts, striped button-down shirts and, since it’s All Saints, several biker jackets.“Actually, I’m desperate for all 30 pieces,” he said. “All of them are subversive to me, which is new to me and immediately desirable. I’ve celebrated this capsule with a branding as well, which makes it feel tangentially different to everything else we’re doing. I think that’s what’s exciting for me is that they’re all unique, not just within the world of men’s wear but also the world of All Saints.”Nothing Really Happens is to be sold through the All Saints U.S. online store in addition to a pop-up shop at Selfridges in London on the first-floor men's wear department through Sept. 24. The collections retails from $75 to $670.“What’s cool about this and what I’m most proud of is that it’s self-referential,” Beedle said. “It’s irreverent, but it’s also equally engaging in its product proposition and its concept to a 15-year-old and a 50-year-old. And I think to do that in a single capsule and to be doing that as a brand is interesting. It shows you come from a place of confidence in the product and in the concept and in one identity.”For More Men’s Coverage in WWD:Sean Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Addition of New CollectionBerluti Opens First Los Angeles Area StoreMr. Porter to Mount Kingsman Shop in London