Tupac, who died more than two decades ago, is still capturing the youth, despite statements made last month by Lil Xan, one of the many “lil” rappers under 25 with a predilection for face tattoos, who called Tupac’s music boring.

That aside, in honor of National Poetry Month, Bravado has partnered with VFiles to release a Tupac poetry collection, which includes hoodies, T-shirts and bandannas covered in Tupac imagery and his handwritten poetry.

“The Tupac estate offered us these incredible notes on looseleaf paper that Tupac had written himself,” said Alessandra Botticelli, vice president of retail creative and design at Bravado. “It’s his written poetry that developed into his music. We were so inspired by the innocence and the poignancy of the message that’s still relevant to our collective culture today.”

The line, which retails from $30 to $230, features the eye illustration that Tupac frequently used in place of “I,” as well as handwritten poems laid over an image of his face and a “Sometimes I Cry” graphic on an orange hoodie. It will be available to purchase beginning today at VFiles’ SoHo store for its monthly Pass The Aux event, where members of VFiles’ growing community of emerging musicians are able to showcase their music. For this event, VFiles welcomes spoken word artists and musicians inspired by Tupac.

This is Bravado’s second activation and collection with Tupac. Last year, it partnered with Vlone on a Tupac capsule collection that was sold via a pop-up that sat next to Sweet Chick, which was reimagined as Powamekka Café, a restaurant Tupac imagined on paper.

According to Botticelli, other Tupac capsule collections will also be released this year.

“I definitely think that merch is another outlet for the fan and the consumer to participate and be integrated into the community that a particular artist represents,” said Botticelli. “Just last week, Kendrick Lamar received the Pulitzer Prize and I saw a direct link to what Tupac had created. To see how far hip-hop has come as a genre, it’s very special.”