PARIS — It was all about having a strong identity at the recent spring 2018 men’s trade shows here. Homespun, cultural references, vintage and surf styles and streetwear were selling well, with buyers seeking standout items and new discoveries to complement their core designer offering and differentiate themselves, rather than seeking out specific trends.

“Trends are hard to build a business around these days,” observed Chris Thomas, director of retail for Melbourne, Australia’s Service Denim Stores. “We’re looking for accessories to accentuate our core offer that have a point of uniqueness in the Australian market,” he said. “The ability to be unisex is important, too.”