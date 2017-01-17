Buzz Aldrin was the second man to walk on the Moon — and soon he’ll be strutting the runway for Nick Graham.

The theme of Graham’s show during New York Fashion Week: Men’s will be “Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035,” so the designer tapped the 86-year-old veteran of the Apollo 11 space mission as a model.

“I’ve always wondered how he felt about being second” to walk on the Moon, Graham said. “Did they draw straws? When I see him, I’ll ask him.” (For the record, Aldrin by tradition should have been the first to walk on the moon since by tradition the mission’s commander — in this case, Neil Armstrong — should have stayed behind and walk second. But the position of the door on the Lunar Module made it impossible for Aldrin to open it and step out — Armstrong was closest to the opening, so went first. But even as the second person to walk on the moon, only 12 men have ever done so, so it’s a pretty elite club.)

In addition to Aldrin, the show, will also feature Bill Nye the Science Guy, who will serve as the narrator for the show’s “flight to Mars.” Graham, a big fan of science and space, in the fall created a limited-edition collection of bow ties with Nye.

“I’m a huge fan of both Bill Nye and Buzz Aldrin,” Graham said. “Both of them have had an enormous impact on our understanding of science and space. To work with them on the Mars show is so exciting. And besides, Mars is the new black.”

Aldrin is an ardent promoter of space exploration and believes people can live on Mars by 2035. “I’ve walked on the Moon, so how hard can it be to walk in a fashion show,” Aldrin said. “Nick’s collection is very Mars-friendly and every astronaut should look their best when they land there.”

The fall men’s line that Graham will show on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. will feature sharkskin suits, metallic rainwear, and space-oriented formalwear. Wool and wool-blended tailored clothing and outerwear will also be presented, along with “space-themed dress shirts, neckwear, scarves and accessories,” Graham said.

The Museum of Natural History in New York will supply imagery for the show and the program will include Carter Emmart, the director of astro-visualization at the Rose Center for Earth and Space. Sixteen-year-old composer Truman Gaynes will create a special ambient soundtrack for the event based on his interpretation of the flight from Earth to Mars.

“Who would’ve ever thought that we would be actually discussing a manned trip to Mars and in our lifetimes. The big question is what are we going to wear when we get there. I hope this collection solves that problem,” Graham said. One good thing — due to the difference in gravity, he said, “someone who weighs 175 pounds on earth will weigh 70 pounds on Mars. So not only will you look great, but you’ll lose weight as well.”