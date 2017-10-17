MEASURE UP: Cerruti 1881 is the latest men’s wear brand to join the made-to-measure club. Launching this week in the brand’s flagship stores and a selection of retailers worldwide, the new service extends to suits, tuxedos, waistcoats, jackets, trousers and overcoats.Jason Basmajian, the brand’s chief creative officer, said the new service “allows customers to customize fabrics, fit and details to their own personal style with a deeper level of service.” Customers can select from a range of fabrics by Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti, woven in Biella, Italy. They include vicuña, 13 Micron, Suri Alpaca, 100 percent cashmere, wool/silk blends and super 150s wool.The garments will be hand-tailored in Italy with a process that involves more than 160 steps and eight-plus hours of handcraft construction. The average delivery time is eight to 10 weeks, with a made-to-measure suit starting at 2,650 euros. Clients can also be measured at their homes or offices by one of the house’s tailors.