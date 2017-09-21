Mike B., whose real name is Mike Barnett, has teamed with Cockpit USA, the heritage outerwear brand.For Barnett, a celebrity stylist whose client list includes A$AP Ferg, Sean Combs, the Migos and Swizz Beatz, this partnership is a full-circle moment.He met Jacky Clyman, the owner of Cockpit USA, in the Nineties via fax and e-mail while working on The Bad Boy Entertainment leather jackets that Avirex, which was once owned by Cockpit USA, produced. They met again in New York and Barnett pitched his brand concept to Clyman, who obliged.“During the Nineties, Avirex and Cockpit helped hip-hop culture in terms of outerwear. If you follow hip-hop, there are different eras of leather jackets. In the late 2000s, it was all about having a good Avirex or Cockpit bomber."Barnett has worked with the Cockpit design team to create a collection of outerwear, which includes a G1 Top Gun bomber with a removable collar, a shearling coat and a longer shearling style with a belt. The coats, which retail from $900 to $2,100, are all black with Cockpit’s signature map lining. The capsule is available now on Cockpit’s e-commerce site and Mike B.’s site.https://www.instagram.com/p/BZPPK1WD_dt/?hl=en&taken-by=ibogardBarnett is also launching his own line, Bogard by Mike B., that features leather accessories and apparel. Cockpit USA is producing a portion of this unisex collection, which consists of pieces including a poncho, a perforated leather tank top, a clutch, a backpack, a leather wrap, leather gloves and a fedora. Bogard’s line retails from $150 for leather gloves to $1,700 for the leather poncho.“I felt like there was a void,” said Barnett. “I found that the fashion industry was getting oversaturated with everyone wanting to do a clothing company, so I wanted to create my own lane. While everyone is baking the cake, I wanted to present the icing.”More from WWD:Jay Z’s Roc96 Launches With Barneys ExclusiveNas Partners With The Thread ShopCan Urban Streetwear Brands Make a Resurgence?