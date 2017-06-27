By  on June 27, 2017
Martine Rose Men's Spring 2018

Martine Rose Men's Spring 2018

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

An undertone of escapism and happy vibes marked the recently completed men's spring season in Europe. Among the key trends that emerged during the London, Florence, Milan and Paris shows was a battle between the Fifties and Eighties, the reinvention of the double-breasted suit and paper-thin outerwear to offset the summer heat.

Your Father's Shirt

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus