An undertone of escapism and happy vibes marked the recently completed men's spring season in Europe. Among the key trends that emerged during the London, Florence, Milan and Paris shows was a battle between the Fifties and Eighties, the reinvention of the double-breasted suit and paper-thin outerwear to offset the summer heat.
"I think that all anyone really wants in life is to have people understand us for who we actually are, despite everything," says Ruth Negga. The actress talks "Preachers" season 2 and more on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: Dan Doperalski)
"That's something that resonates with me too because I'm so locked into a number. If I go over that number it completely ruins my day so it's nice to get detached from the number on the scale." - Chelsea Handler on Kelly LeVeque's book "Body Love." #wwdeye (📷: John Salangsang)