Paris spent the weekend in dual celebrations. On Saturday the city’s streets were filled with floats and joyous crowds for the Gay Pride March, while that day and Friday saw events all over town to promote the City of Light’s bid for the 2024 Olympics (although snarling traffic to do so perhaps wasn’t the best way to win over the International Olympic Committee).

Here WWD ranks the men’s shows based on how they fared in their Olympian goal: To win a medal. But, designers please remember Baron de Coubertin’s creed: “The most important thing…is not to win, but to take part….The essential thing is not to have conquered, but to have fought well.”