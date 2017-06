PARIS — Call it the Macron effect. With Paris men’s fashion week in full swing since Wednesday, retailers and brands say there’s a positive global energy that is helping propel business, boosted by the recent election of President Emmanuel Macron — a man well-connected with the nation's luxury conglomerates and also contributing to the goodwill toward France.

“I moved to Paris three months ago, and I have to say that, especially since the elections, there is a high level of confidence, trust and energy. I am hearing that from all over the world,” said Balmain’s new chief executive officer Massimo Piombini.