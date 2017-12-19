MILAN – Stefano Pilati will unveil an exhibition at the 94th edition of international men’s wear trade show Pitti Uomo in June.

Titled “Evolution – Involution – Revolution. Three decades of men’s fashion as seen by Stefano Pilati,” the exhibit at Florence’s Palazzo Pitti is to highlight the tight links between fashion and the constantly changing world surrounding it.

The show, which will be inaugurated during Pitti Uomo and remain open to the public until Oct. 21, represents the third chapter of the three-year program promoted by the Florentine Center for Italian fashion, Galleria degli Uffizi and Pitti Immagine. The Italian Ministry of Economic Development and Italian trade agency ICE will also support the project with a financial contribution.

“For this project focused on men’s fashion, a theme which has been neglected for too long on the Italian and international cultural scenes, we chose Stefano Pilati because he is one of its main protagonists,” said Pitti Discovery Foundation general secretary Lapo Cinchi. “But most of all, we got fascinated by his personal vision of the fashion system: eccentric, dissonant, almost cynical. He has a precise point of view, which reflects the obsessions and considerations of a collector, who is also a designer and someone who deeply loves fashion.”

Previously, the Florentine Center for Italian fashion, Galleria degli Uffizi and Pitti Immagine presented two other exhibitions at Palazzo Pitti: “Karl Lagerfeld – Visions of Fashion,” a photography exhibition curated by Eric Pfrunder and Gerhard Steidl in 2016, and “The Ephemeral Museum of Fashion,” curated by Parisian Musée Galliera director Olivier Saillard in 2017.