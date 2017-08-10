Street style at Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
Kuba Dabrowski/WWD
Fashion is a mirror of society. And street style increasingly reflects what's stalking the runways. During the spring 2018 men's shows, key trends in both arenas included Hawaiian shirts, vertical stripes, ultra-baggy cropped pants, logomania and cross-body bags.
Summer means it's time to breakout the resortwear and swimsuits. See what people at wearing at destination spots such as Miami, Ibiza, Shanghai and the Amalfi Coast on WWD.com. #theyarewearing (📷: @shootingthestyle)
Join @iris.apfel as she sells jewelry from her personal archive and shop the collections of other fashion icons and dealers such as @normakamali and @morphewconcept. All this and more at the premiere of @intermezzovintage taking place August 6-8 at the Javits Center, NYC. #notyouraveragevintageshow #ubmfashion #sponsored
"I think that Aubrey's comedic timing and her presence as a person are completely unique to her," says Elizabeth Olsen on what she admires about Aubrey Plaza. The two starred together in the Sundance hit "Ingrid Goes West." #wwdeye (📷: @carmenchan)