By  on August 10, 2017
Street style at Paris Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

Fashion is a mirror of society. And street style increasingly reflects what's stalking the runways. During the spring 2018 men's shows, key trends in both arenas included Hawaiian shirts, vertical stripes, ultra-baggy cropped pants, logomania and cross-body bags. 

